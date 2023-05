Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested Tuesday afternoon on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving.

He was released on a pair of Citadel bonds worth $2,000, according to the Athens-Clarke County online jail report.

The senior wide receiver was arrested by Athens Clarke-County police Saturday at 4:33 p.m., before being released at 5:28.

Rosemy-Jacksaint started eight games for the Bulldogs, catching 29 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns