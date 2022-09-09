There isn’t much, if anything, to break down, leading into Saturday’s game between Georgia and Samford.

Georgia will look to fine tune some areas—specifically in fixing its “WTF” moments from last week’s lopsided win over Oregon—and to get its younger players some needed game experience. The latter part will be the focus of this week’s column, considering many observers enjoy the FCS and Georgia Tech games purely in their opportunity to see the young pups in action.

The future is obviously bright for the Bulldogs, especially since they are fresh off a national championship and a drubbing over a formerly No. 11 ranked opponent from the PAC-12. With that in mind, here are some younger players to watch during Saturday’s checkbook game against Samford.