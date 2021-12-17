Rogue Thoughts: A reason for optimism if a rematch occurs
Consider this a glass-half-full scenario. One previous time in the Kirby Smart era did Georgia face an opponent in a rematch in the same season. And both of those games couldn’t have been any diffe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news