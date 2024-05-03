For Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey, his decision to come to Georgia brings his basketball career full circle.

He once attended Mark Richt and Kirby Smart football camps, and made numerous other trips to Athens with his dad, former Bulldog football great Randall Godfrey. So now, RJ Godfrey feels he is indeed home.

"Those were the best, man. I wish I could go back and relive those days. It felt like yesterday, the way time is flying,” RJ Godfrey said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “But I definitely got to know Coach Richt well and met Kirby a couple of times. I’m just thankful I get to play for Georgia, man. It’s like full circle.”

But just because the Bulldog legacy is now a student-athlete at the same school where his father carved out a memorable career, choosing Georgia wasn’t as easy as you might think.

“There was a plethora of schools that offered me great opportunities, and it was really hard, to be honest. It was hard to pick Georgia, because of the different schools. There was a lot to process,” Godfrey said. “Everyone thought I was picking Georgia because of the legacy and all that, but I felt the fit was the best possible fit I had of any other team I was looking at. It just happened that my dad is a legacy here and that I’ll be close to home and all that. But those factors didn’t really play in. It was more about the fit and how I can build my game for the upcoming season.”

At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Godfrey is another key addition to a front line that’s been a focus to address for head coach Mike White and his staff.

The Bulldogs struggled to defend the rim for much of the year, and the opponents’ two-point percentage against Georgia was one of the highest marks in the league.

But now, along with 6-10 freshman Asa Newell, 6-9 transfer Justin Abson, 6-9 Dylan James, and 6-10 Somto Cyril, Godfrey feels those needs have been addressed.

“That was very attractive, just from my game and what I can do. I’m a pretty good shot blocker,” Godfrey said. “I’m very efficient inside, and I think having the opportunity to play heavy minutes here, come in and be a leader Day 1, it’s going to help us be at the top of the SEC, and I think make a deep run in the tournament. That’s what it’s all about.”

Although he did not start, Godfrey averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds as a key member off the bench for the Tigers, playing an average of 15 minutes per game.

“I believe with the talent coming in, and the experience Coach White has, we can definitely do some damage, kind of like my Clemson team did this year,” Godfrey said. “I know the SEC is just as talented as the ACC, but I think we just have to buy into the work and investment. We can create a lot of good things.”

That includes earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament, something Godfrey did last year with Clemson, which advanced to the Elite Eight.

“I’m going to emphasize so the guys the feeling of being there, the coverage. It’s a different type of feeling and I play on once I get there, to try and get it through some of the players’ heads,” Godfrey said. “March Madness is second to the Super Bowl now. You get in there and win a couple of games, you’re going to have the most fun you’ve ever had in your life.”