Dylan Fairchild on his decision to go pro, more

After four years in Athens, Dylan Fairchild is off to the NFL. The decision to enter the NFL Draft despite still having a year of eligibility remaining came as maybe more of a surprise for fans. Yet, for Fairchild, it felt like the right time.

“I just want to continue to climb in these levels and pursue the end game,” Fairchild said of his decision. “I'm just ready. I just felt ready. I feel like this university has prepared me very well, so I'm excited for this next jump.”

Preparation for the next level has been a constant tenet of the Bulldogs program under head coach Kirby Smart. Much of that comes down to Georgia's track record in terms of putting players in the NFL over the years.

“I was blessed to be able to go against Jalen [Carter] and Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis and all these great guys,” Fairchild said. “They're in the league right now. I think that's what set me apart. Being able to go through the program here at Georgia was very beneficial.”

Fairchild will now look to join the ranks of Bulldogs in the NFL. He will do it alongside four other former starters for Georgia up front along the offensive line.

Fairchild, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, leaves Georgia after recording 24 career starts. Fourteen of those came this past season when Fairchild was named a second-team All-American and a member of the second-team All-SEC.

“I think what I'm going to miss the most is the grind,” Fairchild said. “I know it's a grind at this next level too, but just going through what you go through here at Georgia, coming in as a freshman and having to go through the struggle, the fun is in the chase.”