Preview: No. 23 Kentucky at No. 4 Georgia

Wes Johnson would love to be in a situation where he could roll out three starting pitchers for this weekend’s opening SEC series against Kentucky, knowing he could count on them for six or seven innings.

Unfortunately, it just hasn’t worked out that way. At least, not yet.

Friday’s starting pitcher, Charlie Goldstein, is getting closer. Goldstein, who has been brought along slowly after undergoing Internal Brace surgery, saw his pitch count rise to 56 against Columbia and is beginning to feel like his old self.

Others like Saturday starter Matthew Hoskins and Kolten Smith – who has been slowed by early-season back tightness and subsequent illness – are also making strides.

Meanwhile, Leighton Finley has struggled early with location and comes into Sunday’s final with an ERA of 6.00.

However, Johnson does not seem as concerned as you might think he would be.

For starters, Georgia’s second-year skipper is confident the four will be just fine.

Secondly, the Bulldogs have plenty of pitching depth, which he feels gives his Bulldogs (19-1) the opportunity to mix and match.

“I think one of the strengths of our team is just the depth of our pitching staff. We don't have that guy, at least right now. I'm not saying somebody won't do it. I'm just saying on paper, we don't have the guy who's gonna go five or six innings,” Johnson said. “So, we're preparing and setting up for guys to go. If it's good after two innings, great. If it's good after five innings, great. If it's good after seven innings, great. But we also have enough depth that we can match up and make moves pretty early.”

There’s no shortage of quality arms.

Last summer, Johnson and his staff hit the portal to ensure they would not find themselves in the same position as last year when what was already an undermanned staff ran out of gas.

For those counting, the Bulldogs have used 21 different pitchers heading into this weekend’s series against the Wildcats.

“If it (the starting pitching) only carries us through the second, we're not scared to depend on the depth we've had,” Johnson said. “Obviously, you can see that through the box scores of how we've played so far. If you're asking me if it's scripted out, no, but kind of.”