Preview: No. 23 Kentucky at No. 4 Georgia

WHERE: Foley Field
WHEN: Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 19-1, 0-0; Kentucky 13-2, 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday - LH Charlie Goldstein (0-0,3.86) vs RH Nic McCay (3-0, 0.42); Saturday – RH Matthew Hoskins (0-0, 1.59) vs LH Ben Cleaver (2-1, 2.11); Sunday – RH Leighton Finley (1-0, 6.00) vs LH Ethan Walker (0-0, 3.86).
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+; Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston).
The Game
Wes Johnson would love to be in a situation where he could roll out three starting pitchers for this weekend’s opening SEC series against Kentucky, knowing he could count on them for six or seven innings.
Unfortunately, it just hasn’t worked out that way. At least, not yet.
Friday’s starting pitcher, Charlie Goldstein, is getting closer. Goldstein, who has been brought along slowly after undergoing Internal Brace surgery, saw his pitch count rise to 56 against Columbia and is beginning to feel like his old self.
Others like Saturday starter Matthew Hoskins and Kolten Smith – who has been slowed by early-season back tightness and subsequent illness – are also making strides.
Meanwhile, Leighton Finley has struggled early with location and comes into Sunday’s final with an ERA of 6.00.
However, Johnson does not seem as concerned as you might think he would be.
For starters, Georgia’s second-year skipper is confident the four will be just fine.
Secondly, the Bulldogs have plenty of pitching depth, which he feels gives his Bulldogs (19-1) the opportunity to mix and match.
“I think one of the strengths of our team is just the depth of our pitching staff. We don't have that guy, at least right now. I'm not saying somebody won't do it. I'm just saying on paper, we don't have the guy who's gonna go five or six innings,” Johnson said. “So, we're preparing and setting up for guys to go. If it's good after two innings, great. If it's good after five innings, great. If it's good after seven innings, great. But we also have enough depth that we can match up and make moves pretty early.”
There’s no shortage of quality arms.
Last summer, Johnson and his staff hit the portal to ensure they would not find themselves in the same position as last year when what was already an undermanned staff ran out of gas.
For those counting, the Bulldogs have used 21 different pitchers heading into this weekend’s series against the Wildcats.
“If it (the starting pitching) only carries us through the second, we're not scared to depend on the depth we've had,” Johnson said. “Obviously, you can see that through the box scores of how we've played so far. If you're asking me if it's scripted out, no, but kind of.”
Nolan McCarthy set to face former team
This weekend’s series against Kentucky will be extra special for outfielder Nolan McCarthy.
The graduate transfer was a key performer for the last two years at Kentucky, starting 98 of the 125 games he played from 2022 to 2024.
“I’ve got a lot of friends there, and I got a lot of love for that coaching staff too,” said McCarthy, who helped lead Kentucky to its first ever appearance in the College World Series. ”I mean, they built me, and they shaped me into who I am today. So, it's all love there. I'm excited to see my friends, and I'm excited to play against them for the first time.”
McCarthy has started all 20 games for the Bulldogs, batting .333 with three home runs and 12 RBI. He’s also second on the team with 25 runs scored.
This and that
…The Bulldogs are batting .315 with a .591 slugging percentage and a .465 on-base percentage, have drawn 136 walks and been hit 54 times, plus are 30-for-34 in stolen bases. Georgia stole just 22 bases all of last year.
… The team’s leading hitters are roommates Ryland Zaborowski (.442-10-36) and Robbie Burnett (.362-9-27, 20 BB, 14 HBP, 10 SB). Burnett and Tre Phelps (.329-5-22) have reached base safely in all 20 games this year. On Tuesday, Zaborowksi was named the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week to follow up being named SEC Co-Player of the Week by the league office a day earlier. Last week in four games, he batted .438 with one double, six home runs, and 18 RBI. In the Columbia series, he had back-to-back games with two home runs and seven RBI. Currently, Zaborowski ranks among the national leaders in Slugging Percentage at 1.096 and RBI.
… Kentucky is batting .295 with a .471 slugging percentage, a .437 on-base percentage, and have drawn 81 walks and 43 hit-batters, plus are 46-for-54 in stolen bases. The Wildcats’ leading hitter is Cole Hage (.458-4-12, 8 SB).
… The Bulldogs have posted a 4.37 ERA with 208 strikeouts and 89 walks. Georgia has allowed 55 runs in the first three innings but just 35 over the final six frames. Opponents are batting .226 against Georgia. UK has had impressive pitching to date with a 1.89 ERA, 143 strikeouts, and only 47 walks while holding opponents to a mere .175 batting average. Kentucky has allowed just three home runs. The Bulldogs have allowed 17 home runs but rank second nationally, smashing 46.
… Thirteen different position players have started a game for the Bulldogs, with four starting all 20 this season: Slate Alford, Kolby Branch, Kentucky grad Nolan McCarthy and Phelps.
… Four Bulldogs have a save: Brian Curley (1-0, 0.90 ERA, 2 saves), Hoskins, DJ Radtke (2-0, 0.87 ERA) and Jordan Stephens (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 saves).