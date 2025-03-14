Nazir Stackhouse staying true to himself

Nazir Stackhouse is comfortable in his own skin.

The former Georgia defensive lineman knows he isn't the guy that is going to post double-digit sacks or tackles for loss. Stackhouse is a player who eats up space and frees up others to get the glory.

Stackhouse is okay with that. After Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, Stackhouse said he also wants NFL teams to know he can do whatever they ask of him.

"I’m trying to show them that I’m more than what they probably have me down as. I can be whatever you need me to be on your team," Stackhouse said. "We have a lot of guys who are like that, but I feel like me just being able to accept my role on the field oversees a lot of guys. Most guys try to go and make a big impact for most teams. Me, I’m trying to earn the role and respect of the guys on the team, in the defensive line room."

Stackhouse has spent the past few months working on skillsets that will make him more attractive for NFL teams. He has improved his conditioning, strength, and, thanks to hot yoga sessions, his flexibility.

As the draft draws closer, Stackhouse said the hardest part is just the build-up and the suspense. He keeps himself going by relying on a lesson hammered into his head during his years in Athens.

"We’ve always carried the word hard and the definition - solid, firm, resistant to pressure, not easily bent, broken, or pierced. We carry that word and we carry that meaning with us," Stackhouse said. "Being at Georgia showed us that, even playing here and being out in the world is hard. Once you leave here, there probably isn’t anything that you haven’t already been through."

Multiple scouts have expressed to Stackhouse that they expect big things from Georgia players given the program's recent success. Those same scouts have seen the Bulldogs practice and know that alumni of Kirby Smart's program can hold up to any challenges thrown their way.

But those former Bulldogs now in the NFL didn't mention that when Stackhouse asked for advice on the pre-draft process. Instead, they want Stackhouse to do what he's always done.

"They just told me to go out there and be myself," Stackhouse said. "Just me watching them, it makes me proud because I know that I played, or really just practiced and played on the same field as those guys. Most of them said just go out there and be yourself. You’ve been doing this for a long time, most of us have. I’ve been doing this since I was six or seven years old. There’s nothing that’s going to change. The only thing that changes is the level of it. It’s going to get a little harder. Once you accept that, the easier the game becomes. I would say just being myself and that’s all I can be."