Rivals300 defensive tackle Preston Carey commits to Georgia

Georgia's defensive line class isn't done just yet.

Rivals300 defensive tackle Preston Carey has committed to Georgia. The Long Island native chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Auburn, and Rutgers.

"People go to Georgia to be a first-round pick, not for the money. That's just a fact," Carey told UGASports after his official visit in May. "Georgia's just as stable as any other team in the country with NIL, but their pitch is not about NIL. It's about the fact that they've developed continuously, especially at the defensive line. They have the most first-round defensive line draft picks in the past five years in the country. So they just want guys to not only come for the money, but also come for the development and genuinely buy into the program, wanting to win. That's why they've been successful every year since Kirby's been there."

Carey tips the scales at 6-foot-5 and around 300 pounds. He told UGASports that Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott sees him as a prospect who can play multiple positions along the defensive front

"He loves that I'm relentless and passionate about football," Carey said. "He loves my size. He said he knows that there's not a lot of D-tackles in the country with my sheer size to be able to play the inside and anchor down, but also rush the passer and just create havoc on the inside. So he loves that about me."

Carey joins a Georgia defensive line class that already includes Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, Corey Howard, James Johnson, and Pierre Dean.