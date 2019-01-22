The four-star wide receiver is running track this season to stay in shape and work on his speed, but he knows his football is his future.

Rico Powers has been known as a football and basketball star in Savannah, Ga. at Benedictine, but he has given up the hard court to focus on the gridiron.

"I have given up basketball to focus on football," said Powers. "I will run the 100m, 200m and do all the jumps in track, but I am focused on football now.

"I had 23 touchdowns my junior season, but I know I can get better. I look at this year compared to last year, and I can tell a difference. I had a good season. I had 16 rushing touchdowns playing the wing in our offense and the others were receiving.

"The schools showing the most interest right now are Georgia, Purdue and Arkansas. Georgia has been down to check on me, I have been talking a lot to coach Chad Morris (Head coach) and Justin Stepp (Wide receivers) a lot and Purdue has really been on me. They have not offered yet, but they are showing a lot of interest.

"Other schools that haven't offered that are showing interest are Florida State, Florida and South Florida.

"I am just working to get out there to camps and show what I can do this year. I am waiting, staying patient and just seeing who all offers me. I want to wait it out, see what options I have and all that before I commit. I am focused now on showing my abilities on the field.

"I want to get out and take more visits. I have only visited Georgia and South Carolina so far. I want to take visits to Arkansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and schools like that. I just want to see other schools and see if I like it.

"I could commit early if I see the right fit, but right now, I am thinking it will happen right after my senior season. I am just looking for the right fit."