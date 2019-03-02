Rivals250 wideout Justin Robinson commits to the Dawgs
With three Georgia wide receivers at the NFL Combine, the Bulldogs look like a team who can get players to the next level. That had to be appealing to Rivals250 wide receiver Justin Robinson as he committed to the Dawgs on Saturday night.
“I would like to announce that I will be spending the next four years at the University of Georgia,” Robinson wrote in a tweet he posted after spending part of the day visiting the Bulldogs in Athens.
Robinson, a junior at Eagles Landing Christian Academy, will first have to complete his senior season at ELCA before embarking on his college career.
Robinson is the No. 208 player in the nation for the Class of 2020. He is the No. 41 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 21 player in the state of Georgia.
Robinson is quite the big target as he stands 6-foot-4 and tips the scales at 207 pounds. He joins Georgia’s three other commitments, defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs, offensive linemen Broderick Jones and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse.
Analysis by Chad Simmons
"Robinson is a big-time talent. Really exploded on the scene in 2018. Tore his ACL as a freshman. Missed sophomore year after transferring from Strong Rock to ELCA. The kid is TALENTED. I love his size and he is faster than some give him credit for. He will not put up huge numbers because ELCA wins most games in the first half. He is a very good blocker on the perimeter. He played a very good corner this season too. I love how physical he plays and he is a very good receiver of the ball. His best football is ahead of him too. I really like this take by the Dawgs. I made him a four-star as early as I could after seeing him during the season."