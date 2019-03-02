With three Georgia wide receivers at the NFL Combine, the Bulldogs look like a team who can get players to the next level. That had to be appealing to Rivals250 wide receiver Justin Robinson as he committed to the Dawgs on Saturday night.

“I would like to announce that I will be spending the next four years at the University of Georgia,” Robinson wrote in a tweet he posted after spending part of the day visiting the Bulldogs in Athens.

Robinson, a junior at Eagles Landing Christian Academy, will first have to complete his senior season at ELCA before embarking on his college career.

Robinson is the No. 208 player in the nation for the Class of 2020. He is the No. 41 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 21 player in the state of Georgia.

Robinson is quite the big target as he stands 6-foot-4 and tips the scales at 207 pounds. He joins Georgia’s three other commitments, defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs, offensive linemen Broderick Jones and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse.