Craig Dandridge feels like Georgia is taking things up a notch.

The Bulldogs have made the four-star receiver feel like a priority ever since offering on January 30. A visit to Athens on February 1 further cemented Georgia as an early standout.

Now, the Bulldogs are upping their efforts to keep Dandridge in-state.

"It most definitely feels like a bigger push now," Dandridge said. "You know, they've always made me feel like a priority. But now it's like, it's just a big push."