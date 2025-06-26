Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Marshall

SCHOOL: Marshall HEAD COACH: Tony Gibson (First year) 2024 RECORD: 10-3 overall, 7-1 (First in Sunbelt) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 2; Defense – 1, Special Teams – 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, RB Michael Allen, WR Antonio Harmon, TE Toby Payne, DE Jamaal Whyce, DB Jardius Green-McKnight, DB Daytione Smith. VERSUS GEORGIA: August 30 (Sanford Stadium)

Safety Jadarius Green-McKnight is the lone defensive starter back for Marshall. (Photo by USA Today)

How quickly will this team gel?

Talk about turnover. Head coach Charles Huff left the program after winning the Sun Belt Championship, and new coach Tony Gibson saw 47 players enter the NCAA transfer portal. Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson returns after serving as the top backup last year. However, he’s going to have some competition from Jacksonville State transfer Zion Turner, who previously played for UConn. The Thundering Herd added former Mississippi State wideout Antonio Harmon. Defensively, Marshall returns just one player, but the biggest challenge for Gibson will be getting his program up to speed from a cultural standpoint. With so many new faces, it could initially be interesting.

With just one starter back on defense, what will Marshall's strength be?

Another good question. Under Gibson, the Thundering Herd will employ a 3-3-5 scheme, meaning Marshall will be relying on its secondary to play a key role. Safety Jadarius Green-McKnight is the lone defensive starter returning. He did have a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown. Otherwise, the rest of the defense is brand new. Playing Georgia in Week 1 will be a heck of a test.

How big of a rebuilding year will this be?

On paper, it’s about as big as it gets. Gibson had to sign 62 new players to make up for all the losses after the Herd was almost wiped out by the portal. Getting those replacements in line and getting the team to perform as a cohesive unit looks to be a major challenge. The only position where there is at least a little continuity is the offensive line. Unfortunately for Marshall, that’s about the only position you can say that. Questions abound. Don’t look for many to be answered in the opener against the Bulldogs.