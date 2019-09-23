News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 19:01:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 TE Theo Johnson has a very positive experience at UGA

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Windsor (Ont.) Holy Names tight end Theo Johnson took his second official visit of the recruiting process this past weekend, and it went to Georgia in conjunction with the Bulldog’s home game weeke...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}