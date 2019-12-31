News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 16:08:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 South Carolina commit Alex Huntley set to see UGA

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

For Alex Huntley, the nation's No. 204 overall player, early Signing Day came and went without a signature on his NLI.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive tackle says there's a good reason for that.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}