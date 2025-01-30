Rivals250 safety Zech Fort commits to Georgia

Georgia has added another defensive back to its 2026 class.

Rivals250 safety Zech Fort has committed to Georgia. Fort chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, Florida State, and Notre Dame.

"Georgia is a great program that has a great defensive tradition," Fort recently told Rivals. "The staff is amazing and produces NFL safeties."

Georgia has been prioritizing Fort as a 2026 safety target for months. The defensive back coaching duo of Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams both deserve credit for landing his commitment.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Donte and Coach T-Rob. Coach Donte recruited me while he was at USC ever since I was in the eighth grade going into ninth grade," Fort told UGASports last summer. "Coach T-Rob was recruiting me while he was at Alabama so I am very close to both of those guys at the defensive back position. It is almost like I have family ties there."

Fort currently plays at IMG Academy, but he is originally from California. He said the West Coast ties helped strengthen the bond between he and Williams in particular.

There are also plenty of connections between IMG Academy and Georgia. Gabe Harris, Ellis Robinson, and Dominick Kelly are just a few of Georgia's recent signees from IMG.

The IMG connections, plus the defensive back coaching of Williams, Robinson, and head coach Kirby Smart, all made Georgia an appealing destination for the No. 11 safety in the class.

"It would be great to be coached by those guys because you know you are going to be developed," Fort said last summer. "You know you are going to play for championships. If you go to Georgia, it is strictly work.”

Fort joins corner Jontavius Wyman as defensive backs in the 2026 class. They are joined in Georgia's class by receiver Vance Spafford and tight end Lincoln Keyes.