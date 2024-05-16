Rivals250 safety J'Zavien Currence has unique perspective of UGA
CHARLOTTE - You won't find many recruits who have known Travaris Robinson longer than J'Zavien Currence.
Currence first met Georgia's safeties coach at the age of nine. Robinson came by South Pointe High School in South Carolina to recruit Derion Kendrick. While there, he threw a ball around with a young Currence.
But now, Currence plays for South Pointer as a Rivals250 safety in the 2026 class. That long-standing relationship with Robinson, among other factors, has the Bulldogs on his short list.
