Roderick Robinson II is a big, yet nimble running back in the Class of 2023 out of San Diego, California. Robinson II has been committed to the UCLA Bruins since May 26 of this year. Not long before that commitment, Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee reached out to Robinson II and notified him of Georgia's interest. McGee was undeterred by the commitment to the Bruins and has remained in consistent contact.

As of August 1, FBS football programs can send official scholarship offers to prospects in the Class of 2023. Robinson II received his official offer in the mail today from Georgia. UGASports spoke with Robinson II shortly afterward to get an update on his relationship with Georgia and his overall recruitment.