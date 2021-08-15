Georgia is still locked in heated battles for prospects in the Class of 2022, but the process for 2023 targets is well underway. Georgia currently has four commitments in the Class of 2023. Those four pledges are highly touted enough to have Georgia ranked No. 2 in the Rivals team rankings for the cycle at this point.

The Bulldogs are targeting several dynamic receiving targets in the 2023 group. Bryson Rodgers is one. UGASports spoke with Rodgers after the four-star receiver from Wesley Chapel, Florida dropped his top ten list.