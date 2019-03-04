Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 22:16:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OT Marcus Dumervil talks Georgia offer, state of UGA program

Sn6cgbxtaaivnyubrfzk
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

MIAMI - Offensive line will be a key focus for the Bulldogs in 2020, and we touched on several of their options yesterday in Five Deep.Another name that should earn consideration where the position...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}