Rivals250 OL Olaus Alinen breaks down his top four & upcoming visits
Offensive lineman Olaus Alinen has taken the next step in his recruitment. The Rivals250 prospect out of Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School named Alabama, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State his top four and a key stretch of his recruitment is on the horizon. Alinen breaks down his top contenders and the visits he has coming in the video above.
