 UGASports - Rivals250 OL Olaus Alinen breaks down his top four & upcoming visits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-01 09:58:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL Olaus Alinen breaks down his top four & upcoming visits

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Offensive lineman Olaus Alinen has taken the next step in his recruitment. The Rivals250 prospect out of Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School named Alabama, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State his top four and a key stretch of his recruitment is on the horizon. Alinen breaks down his top contenders and the visits he has coming in the video above.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}