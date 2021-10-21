Rivals250 OL Markee Anderson recaps UGA & South Carolina visits, WVU offer
Schools from around the country continue to come after Rivals250 offensive lineman Markee Anderson. The Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman star added an offer from West Virginia recently and was just at Georgia for their big win over Kentucky. Anderson has taken more than just the trip to Athens this fall and there will certainly be more over the next few months.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news