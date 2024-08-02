Georgia landed a massive commitment from four-star offensive lineman Juan Gaston on Friday.

Gaston, the nation's No. 220 player in 2025, chose Georgia over Tennessee, South Carolina, and Oregon. The Bulldogs offered the 6-foot-8, 330-pounder in December 2022.

Gaston has a tight-knit relationship with Georgia offensive line coach Stacey Searels, who compares him to former Bulldog and 2024 NFL first-round draft pick Amarius Mims.

"Great coach; knows what he’s doing. He’s on a winning program," Gaston recently told UGASports.com

The Bulldogs have been the frontrunner for most of Gaston's recruitment. Athens was his first stop of four official visits in June. On the visit Gaston bonded with the coaches.

Gaston also got a chance to catch up with an old friend in current Georgia freshman offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun. The two hung out, and Calhoun had a message for Gaston.

"What you see on recruiting visits is what you’re going to get [at Georgia]," said. "How the coaches act, how the players act. What they say they’re going to do, they do it."

Gaston is the 22nd commitment and the fourth offensive lineman in Georgia's 2025 class. He joins four-star Cortez Smith, Mason Short, and Dontrell Glover but is the first tackle