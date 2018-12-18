Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-18 11:05:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 Ohio State commit Doug Nester gives the latest

Jbn1j2bcdns2bx04app0
Doug Nester
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Ohio State commit Doug Nester has already gone public with his decision to wait to sign his National Letter of Intent until the February Signing Day. The Rivals250 offensive lineman out of Huntingt...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}