{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 14:08:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 offensive tackle John Young has Sam Pittman’s attention

John Young of Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.).
Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

It should come to no surprise to Georgia football followers when a massive, highly-touted lineman has piqued the interest of the Bulldogs. Such is the case for 6-foot-7 and nearly 300-pound John Yo...

