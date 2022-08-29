The Georgia Bulldogs have secured the verbal commitment of Class of 2023 offensive tackle and four-star prospect Monroe Freeling .

Landing Freeling, the 6-foot-7 native of South Carolina, is a big and much-needed get for offensive line coach Stacy Searels and the Georgia staff.

Freeling is the fourth overall offensive line commit in the class for UGA. The No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina joins Bo Hughley, Kelton Smith, and Joshua Miller. Freeling is the third prospect to commit to Georgia since Searels took over for the retired Matt Luke.

A Rivals250 prospect, Freeling was pursued heavily by programs all over the country. In the end, Georgia's toughest competition proved to be Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, and Miami at different points in the recruitment. Freeling took an official visit to Notre Dame, Florida, and Miami each over the summer.

Interest in Notre Dame waned, and Clemson and Miami became Georgia's only real competition down the stretch. Florida attempted to make a run as well. Overall, the relationship that Freeling had already established with the Georgia offensive line coach from Searels' time with the North Carolina Tar Heels won out.

Georgia now has 19 commitments in the Class of 2023. Georgia has moved past Florida and Clemson and up to No. 7 in the Class of 2023 team rankings.