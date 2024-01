Georgia has had its top 2025 center target identified for a while.

Cortez Smith has made many visits to Athens over the past couple of years. The Parkview High School standout has held an offer from Georgia since November of 2022.

With the 2025 class now in the spotlight, the Bulldog coaching staff has turned its full attention to Smith. That includes a lofty comparison issued during Smith's visit to Georgia on January 13.