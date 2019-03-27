Rivals250 Linebacker BJ Ojulari talks top schools
STOCKBRIDGE, Georgia - Early in the process, a lot of people penciled Rivals250 outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari into Georgia's class of 2020 because of his brother Azeez Ojulari already being in At...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news