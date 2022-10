Raylen Wilson has been a Bulldog for nearly three months now.

The 2023 Rivals250 inside linebacker committed to Georgia in July after spending just over six months as a Michigan Wolverine. But Glenn Schumann never stopped recruiting Wilson, who committed to Georgia not long after a June official visit.

Now Wilson has his sights set on joining the Bulldog defense in just a few short months.

"It’s been pretty much the same, just continuing to build the relationship with the entire staff," Wilson said. "Still locked in, 100%, ready to go after the season."