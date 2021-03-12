Rivals250 LB DeMario Tolan receives his UGA offer from top Dawg
MIAMI - It's been a busy spring for Tohopekaliga High (Kissimmee, Florida) outside linebacker DeMario Tolan. Offers are coming in and schools are showing attention with persistence.
As expected, the home state is showing much love early on.
“For sure, the Florida schools, like FSU and Miami," Tolan said. "Also, Virginia is on me like that. It’s a lot of schools.”
Georgia recently entered the fold as well, and Kirby Smart made it a personal appeal.
