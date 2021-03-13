UGASports - Rivals250 DL Nick James reveals top schools

IMG Academy defensive tackle Nick James has 29 offers, and he is ready to trim his list down a manageable number.

The 6-foot-3, 270 pound four-star has a dozen schools on his list.

"South Carolina, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Wisconsin, Penn State, Arizona, Florida, Texas A&M, UCF and Georgia are my top schools," said James. "These schools are my favorites because of my relationships with the coaches, where I feel I could build something, or it is a school I could to and win at.

"I like how each staff has recruited me, I like the communication, all 12 are schools I like."

The only school James has truly visited is Alabama. He was in Tuscaloosa for a game his sophomore year. A couple of weeks ago, he visited UCF on his own with his family as well.

He is hoping visits open back up.

"If we can take visits again in June, I will take some trips, and that will be big for me. I want to commit before my senior season, and visiting schools would give me a feel for schools, how the campus is, and it would help me a lot. I would love to take some visits first."

James said two things will play big roles into his decision.

"I am looking for that family feel first, then the depth chart is something else that is important to me."