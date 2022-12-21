Daniel Harris has once again announced his allegiance to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Miami native and Rivals250 prospect was committed to Georgia from July 1 to November 14 of this year. Harris backed off of his pledge to UGA and decided to reopen his recruitment with just over a month remaining before the early signing period.

Penn State immediately became the school to watch. In fact, quickly after the decommitment from Georgia, the Nittany Lions were considered the favorite for Harris.

It has been a back-and-forth battle, but ultimately defensive back coach Fran Brown and head coach Kirby Smart won out. The four-star is signing during the early signing period but will not enroll early.

Brown has been recruiting Harris for some time, dating back to Brown's tenure at Rutgers. One of the first coaches to ever reach out to Harris, Brown kept up that relationship when he came to Georgia.

The Bulldogs offered Harris in February. He visited the weekend of April 9 for an unofficial visit. Georgia was securely in Harris's top four after that trip and earned an official visit on June 17-19.

In Harris, Georgia is acquiring yet another cornerback with length. At 6-foot-2, Harris has the frame to go toe to toe with bigger-bodied receivers. Harris' wingspan helps him to win and/or deflect 50-50 balls.

Harris joins AJ Harris, Joenel Aguero, Justyn Rhett, and Chris Peal in Georgia's defensive back class for 2023. All five prospects have a four-star rating. The two Harris commits, Aguero and Rhett, are all Rivals250 players. That makes 17 defensive backs with a rating of four stars or higher that Georgia has signed since the 2020 recruiting class.