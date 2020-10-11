Georgia lost one of their top defensive commits in September in Elijah Jeudy . The Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast star looked to be following in the footsteps of fellow City of Brotherly Love natives D'Andre Swift and Mark Webb but Jeudy decided to back off that pledge and for now his recruitment seems to be a two team race.

"Right after I committed I was feeling good about it and then like two months after I was sitting there and I wasn't feeling it too much," Jeudy said. "It wasn't anything the coaches did. It was just that I didn't feel like I was 100-percent committed. Why stay committed to something that you know you're not 100-percent into?

"Georgia is still near the top of my list but so is Texas A&M," he said. "It's been in debate between A&M and Georgia for a long time now.

"It's like 50/50 right now," said Jeudy. "I can't go wrong with either. At A&M I can play, get a good education, and I can get good playing time. It's the same thing at Georgia. I can play and do the same thing. I want to provide to the team and that's all I'm worried about. I know that for a fact that I can provide for both teams. I'm not worried about the depth chart. It's more about me feeling comfortable.

"Right now, I'm doing a little more research and we're still talking to the coaches from both schools," he said. "I'd like to get to know the coaches more on a personal level.

"I don't really talk to many players," Jeudy said. "The only player I talk to is Mark Webb from Georgia.

"I'm going to let this sit and wait," he said. "I think I'll make my final commitment during the Early Signing Period."