Rivals250 cornerback Daniel Harris commits to UGA over Ohio State, Michigan
Fran Brown has landed yet another Rivals250 defensive back prospect. The new Georgia defensive backs coach played an integral part in securing the commitment of Rivals250 cornerback Daniel Harris.
Harris announced his commitment to the Bulldogs today. The University of Georgia beat out three Big 10 powers in this high-profile recruitment: Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.
Brown has been recruiting Harris for some time, dating back to Brown's tenure at Rutgers. One of the first coaches to ever reach out to Harris, Brown kept up that relationship when he came to Georgia.
The Bulldogs offered Harris in February. He visited the weekend of April 9 for an unofficial visit. Georgia was securely in Harris's top four after that trip and earned an official visit on June 17-19.
Harris joins two other four-star defensive backs in the Class of 2023. AJ Harris and Justyn Rhett are both cornerbacks as well. Overall, Harris is the 13th commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2023.
ANALYSIS
Harris is a lengthy cornerback. At 6-foot-2, he has the size to cover larger receivers on the outside. Bigger corners are a trend in college football and a priority for the Georgia Bulldogs.
On Harris's unofficial visit earlier this spring, Brown compared Harris to Kelee Ringo while watching film. Georgia will need to help Harris pack on some weight for that comparison to become more of a reality. The ball skills, speed, and physicality are all there for Harris to be able to produce at a high level for Georgia once he makes the adjustment to life in the SEC.