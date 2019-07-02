Rivals250 CB Jalen Kimber shifts focus from recruitment to recruiting
ATLANTA -- You can go ahead and put a bow in Jalen Kimber's recruitment.Kimber wrapped up a double-digit school visit tour in the spring and committed to Georgia upon returning home to the Dallas m...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news