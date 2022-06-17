Malcolm Simmons isn't bashful about his goals for the next level.

The 2024 Rivals250 prospect out of Jonesboro seems destined to play receiver in college. He is determined to develop into nothing less than one of the best receivers in the game.

Simmons feels that Georgia is a place that could help him reach his lofty expectations for himself.

"I see where I could put up big numbers and probably win the Heisman Trophy," Simmons said.