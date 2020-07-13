UGASports - Rivals100 WR Deion Colzie goes in-depth on where things stand with Georgia

Rivals100 WR Deion Colzie goes in-depth on where things stand with Georgia
Since decommitting from Notre Dame, Rivals100 wide receiver Deion Colzie has largely kept quiet, save a top ten list released in early June.
That doesn't mean there hasn't been plenty of action behind the scenes, however.
Programs from around the nation have continued to let the 6-foot-4 wideout know he's a top priority for the Class of 2021—including the team that plays in his backyard.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news