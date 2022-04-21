Rivals100 WR Carnell Tate updates recruiting ahead of LSU official
BRADENTON, Fla. – The recruiting race for five-star 2023 receiver Carnell Tate is down to five. IMG Academy’s standout receiver has Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, and LSU on his big bo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news