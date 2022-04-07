Bryan McClendon had a clear message for Rivals100 receiver Bredell Richardson.

The No. 6 receiver in the 2024 class visited Athens on Tuesday. He spent most of his day with McClendon, doing everything from eating lunch together to watching some of practice.

Throughout it all, McClendon had a similar mantra.

"The message is clear, that I'm a person that fits the culture all around," Richardson said. "I'm one of Coach BMac's guys and he's going to recruit me hard."