Rivals100 WR Andre Greene Jr. is ready to see some games this fall

Rivals100 wide receiver Andre Greene Jr.'s senior season gets underway tonight but he still has some things to figure out in his recruitment. The Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's star will be at the Georgia and Clemson game in Charlotte on Saturday and is planning a couple more visits for later this season.

"I'm just trying to get a feel for how Clemson and Georgia use their personnel and see how to use their recruits," Greene said. "The coaches wanted me to to look at how they use their receivers, and see how important they are in their offense, and imagine myself playing in that offense.

"I grew up liking Justyn Ross ever since that Alabama game," he said. "I was cool with players on my official visit to Georgia like Adonai Mitchell. I'm looking forward to see how they do.

"My top six, I'm loving all of them right now but I'm going to get to a couple of games this year," said Greene. "I'll be at the Clemson and Georgia game. I'm going to try to get to a couple of UNC games and some Penn State games. I'm looking forward to it."

On Penn State- "Coach Stubb and coach Franklin, I been talking to them for awhile," he said. "They've been recruiting me really hard since the beginning. I was just talking to coach Stubb the other day."

On North Carolina- "I know that Travis (Shaw) is my guy," Greene said. "I actually met him at the Clemson Cookout and he was at the UNC Cookout. He's a great guy. It was pretty cool talking to him. We (Zach Rice, George Pettaway, and Travis Shaw) are all close. It was definitely fun to see all the buzz around us.

"I'm going to be looking at how they (UNC) use their receivers and their talent," he said. "I talk to coach Galloway all the time. I think UNC was going to come out with the win but you never know."

On his commitment timeframe- "It's still the same right now," said Greene. "Maybe late October. It's either late October or right after my football season ends."