Rivals100 wideout Marcus Rosemy seeing Georgia 'recruit me really hard'
MIAMI - Georgia may have locked up a commit from a top receiver in the Class of 2020 over the weekend, as four-star Eagles Landing wideout Justin Robinson announced he'd be taking his talents to At...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news