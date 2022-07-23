Rivals100 safety Joenel Aguero commits to Georgia

Class of 2023 safety Joenel Aguero has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Aguero is the No. 91 ranked prospect overall in the class. A four-star from Massachusetts, Aguero's commitment satisfies a significant need for Georgia in the Class of 2023. Safety is a position that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has publically lamented being devoid of depth at heading into the 2022 season. Likely losing both Chris Smith and Tykee Smith after this season creates even more of a sense of urgency to land a top-tier safety in this recruiting cycle. Aguero joining the likes of Class of 2022 signees Maliki Starks and Ja'Corey Thomas certainly helps to ease those concerns for UGA.

Aguero will be playing his senior season at St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, after having played his junior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Aguero also started his high school career at St. John's Prep and played his first two high school seasons there before making his initial transfer.

As a Massachusetts native, Aguero had a somewhat hometown connection to former Georgia safety Lewis Cine. Early in Aguero's high school career, and while Cine was still a Georgia Bulldog, Cine recommended to the UGA coaching staff that they look at a talented safety from around his old neighborhood. Georgia did, and an intense pursuit of Aguero commenced shortly after. Aguero was officially offered a scholarship by Georgia on February 24, 2021.

There have been multiple defensive back coaching changes during Aguero's recruitment by Georgia. However, Smart has remained a constant. Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and defensive back coach Fran Brown have been more involved in the recruitment of Aguero as of late. Muschamp and Brown provided a boost to Georgia's effort to land Aguero after Jahmile Addae left Georgia's staff for that of Miami.

Back in October of 2021, it seemed that Aguero could pull the trigger on a commitment to Georgia at any time. For the next few months, schools like Ohio State, Florida, LSU, and Miami all became real threats to Georgia. The aforementioned Addae's familiar with Aguero from his time with Georgia helped Miami pull within striking distance of Georgia. Ultimately, Aguero's many connections to Georgia, both past and present, and his family's connection with the coaches and support staff landed UGA the commitment.

Georgia now has 17 commitments in the Class of 2023 and has vaulted up to No. 4 in the team rankings.