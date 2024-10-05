Rivals100 running back Ousmane Kromah commits to Georgia

Georgia has its second running back in the 2025 class.

Ousmane Kromah has committed to Georgia. The Leesburg native chose the Bulldogs over Florida State, Tennessee, and Auburn.

Kromah joins Bo Walker as running backs committed to Georgia in 2025.

The hire of running backs coach Josh Crawford in February sent the Bulldogs soaring up Kromah’s list.

"(Crawford) made it very clear that I was a guy that he really wants," Kromah told UGASports in March. "Basically it’s like he went to Kirby (Smart, head coach) and told him I was the guy that he wanted, 100 percent. I was the running back that he wanted. I fit their play style and I fit in their game plan. It’s kind of an exciting type of vibe. They weren’t on me heavy in the beginning. Now, it’s like full go."

That feeling of being wanted played a big role in Georgia landing Kromah’s commitment.

"It’s like that feeling of being important to somebody. You’ll know if somebody wants you for real," Kromah told UGASports. "(Crawford) just got there a couple weeks ago. Nobody is going to just walk up to the big dog and be like, I want this, this, and this. (Smart) usually tells them who to get. If he’s willing to put that out, do that and put his job on the line dang near, hey, you’ve got to be very important to him."

The brotherhood among the Georgia team also helped the Bulldogs land Kromah.

"The fact that they’re so close," Kromah told UGASports. "I’m the type of person that, if I’m with a team, I want everybody to be close because that means when it goes bad, we’re going to get through the fire. If they’re doing that, it’s going to push me even harder. I know that for a fact."

Kromah visited Athens for the Tennessee Tech game on September 7. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart delivered a compelling final mesage.

"His point was to make me feel like not one person wanted me on the staff, the whole staff wanted me. Like, I didn't really feel like Kirby wanted me. I felt like it was just Coach Crawford, but recently he's been like making a point. He's been talking to me, texting me, making sure that he communicates with me, letting me know that he wants me there," Kromah told UGASports. "It's been very important. Like, the fact that he's taking time out of his day to talk to me and check up on me and stuff like that makes me feel highly important."

In addition to the Georgia visit, Kromah took two visits to Auburn and one trip to Florida State this fall. In the end, he chose to stay in-state and commit to the Bulldogs.

Kromah is the 22nd commit in Georgia's 2025 class. The Bulldogs now rank fifth in the 2025 Rivals team recruiting rankings.