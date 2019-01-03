Rivals100 running back DeMarkus Bowman breaks down his recruiting process
ORLANDO - Rivals100 running back DeMarkus Bowman is a hot commodity in the Class of 2020. He holds 16 offers from schools all around the country. These include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Geor...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news