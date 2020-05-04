The Bulldogs are now on the hunt for a second tailback, with Donovan Edwards being the top name mentioned.

It's been just over three weeks since the Bulldogs added their first running back commit for the Class of 2021, with Lovasea Carroll joining the fold .

"I plan to visit there first, when everything opens up," Johnson said of Georgia. "I've mostly been talking with Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and LSU."

As for Johnson's relationship with Georgia, running backs coach Dell McGee is keeping close tabs on the nation's No. 67 overall player.

"It's going good," Johnson said. "I talk with Coach McGee weekly, and they're very high for me. Definitely their running back production stands out to me about them, but also just their school in general stands out."

Johnson and McGee have seen the bond flourish, and the 5-foot-10, 205-pound star feels he's gotten a good feel for the Bulldogs' ace recruiter and talent developer.

"Our relationship is very good. I think he’s a great coach," Johnson said. "I’ve sat through his running back meetings and seen how he interacts with his guys and coaches them. Also, just from talking to him, I can tell he cares for his guys very much."

McGee has help when it comes to recruiting Johnson.

"It's just lots a texting and phone calls. I had really great Zoom meetings with Coach McGee and Coach [Kirby] Smart and a few others who work at UGA," Johnson said. "They like just my downhill running style."

But what are the chances Johnson's leaving the Lone Star State for Athens?

"Distance doesn’t matter for me. For me, if the college has everything I’m looking for, then it doesn’t matter how far it is. Georgia is one of the few places I can see myself at," he said.

Look for the Bulldogs to stay in the mix moving forward.

"I’m actually going to do my top schools soon and commit during summer or the season," Johnson said.