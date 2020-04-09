Following the lead of four-star offensive lineman Micah Morris , Rivals250 four-star athlete Lovasea Carroll of IMG Academy by-way-of Warrenton, Georgia announced via Twitter that he was pledging his commitment to the Bulldogs. Morris had committed on Wednesday evening.

Put another peach in the basket for Kirby Smart and company, as the Bulldogs have secured a sixth prospect from Georgia for the Class of 2021.

The relationship between the Bulldogs and the nation's No. 134 overall player has been long in developing, despite Carroll's initial commitment to South Carolina. Still, his mother, along with folks in his hometown of Warrenton, were cautiously optimistic and hopeful that this day would come.

"Everywhere I go I hear, 'Go to Georgia, go to Georgia,"' Carroll said last April of the reaction to his adding an offer from the Bulldogs. "It's like that every day, 'Go to Georgia.'"

As for where he fits in with the Bulldogs, look for the versatile Carroll to get a turn in the backfield.

"Since Georgia offered me, they've always been one of my top schools. I love Georgia," Carroll said in October. "At the next level, they want me as running back."

That sit just fine with the 6-foot-1, 190-pound do-it-all prospect, as he's well versed in the Bulldogs' running game.

"I really love how Georgia uses all their running backs. I have watched games where they play four or five in one game. Coach Dell McGee is great, it is my hometown school and I will always love Georgia," Carroll said of Georgia in January.

Carroll becomes Georgia's first running back commitment of the class, but the Bulldogs likely won't stop with just one.