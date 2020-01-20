Rivals100 RB Cody Brown recaps Georgia junior day and Kirby Smart 1-on-1
Will Georgia take a second back in the Class of 2020, after signing Kendall Milton?
While rumors are swirling as to the possibility, the Bulldogs staff was focused on the Class of 2021 this weekend.
That guest list included the nation's No. 54 overall player, Cody Brown He's a 6-foot, 211-pound ball carrier out of Lilburn's Parkview High School.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news