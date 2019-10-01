Rivals100 OT Donovan Jackson dishes on top schools, new teams entering mix
BELLAIRE, Texas -- One of the nation's premier offensive tackles naturally dealt with a fair share of text messages, DMs and phone calls once Sept. 1 arrived.A month later, Donovan Jackson had some...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news