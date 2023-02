Georgia's top offensive line target in the 2024 class resides in the state.

Daniel Calhoun is a top-50 player in the country. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman has racked up offers from some of college football's top programs.

Favorites have begun to emerge, with four official visits set up for June. Georgia is set to receive the first official. UGASports caught up with Calhoun to get his thoughts on the Bulldogs.