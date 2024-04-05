Georgia received a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Mason Short on Friday.

Short chose the Bulldogs over Clemson, Ohio State and Kentucky.

Short, the nation's No. 87 overall prospect in 2025, de-committed from Alabama after Nick Saban retired and announced his plans to be a Bulldogs just over three months later.

Short is very familiar with Georgia's staff and has been to Athens several times throughout the last year.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive tackle lives less than two hours from Athens. Short's most recent visit to the Classic City was on Saturday, March 16.

"They’re texting me and calling me every single morning at this point," Short told Jed May of UGASports.com following his visit to Georgia. "Like I said, it’s getting to a point where none of this is going to happen anymore in a couple of months. They’re trying their best right now to just kind of instill in me and have that Georgia G in my head all day."

Georgia had been in contact with Short before he de-committed from Alabama. The Evans, Georgia, native has developed a close relationship with offensive line coach Stacey Searels.

Short saw how the Georgia position coach was during a practice on his most recent visit. He enjoyed watching Searels joke with his players but be serious when he needed to.

"To bring in some of the jokes that he has, letting the guys mess around a little bit, it just brings, I guess you could say, the mental health of the players better," Short said. "It just makes you want to come to practice. You want to be in the meetings, that kind of stuff. He makes it fun."

Short is Georgia's sixth commitment in the 2025 class and the first offensive lineman.