Rivals100 offensive lineman Earnest Greene commits to Georgia

Rivals100 offensive lineman Earnest Greene committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday. He announced his decision during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Greene is the highest-rated offensive lineman in Georgia's 2022 class. He joins Jacob Hood, Aliou Bah, and Griffin Scroggs in the group.

The recruitment of Greene had been a battle between Georgia and Alabama for several months. Over the summer, it appeared the Bulldogs had taken the lead. It then looked as if the Crimson Tide were in position to land Greene following a couple late visits to Tuscaloosa.

Just before Early Signing Day, momentum began to shift back in favor of Georgia. Greene signed his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period before announcing his Georgia commitment on Saturday.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Greene has the frame and versatility to play either guard or tackle. The staff will likely try him out at both positions as they try to establish his future home.

While it's by no means a certainty he sees the field in 2022, Greene is the most ready to contribute out of Georgia's 2022 offensive line commits.